Matty Healy to mention Taylor Swift in new memoir?

Matty Healy is set to release a memoir.

The 1975 front man, who briefly dated Taylor Swift in 2023, before moving on with model Gabbriette, is reportedly penning down his life story.

According to a source, it was informed to The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: "Matty is likely to pen lyrical poems and short stories rather than a bog-standard tell-all book – that is fitting with his creative style. But anything he does reveal will be juicy."

However, will the memoir contain details about his romance with the Eras Tour headliner?

Even though there are no recent comments over the situation, last year Healy did mention he does not intend to write about his "casual romantic liaisons."

"I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons. The only reason that I was interested in is kind of like, what I was doing,” he mentioned on the Doomscroll podcast.

He continued, "So, I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that. And fair enough, do you know what I mean?"

"I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about ... I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for, just because I was famous,” the Somebody Else singer mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention that after having previously dated the likes of FKA Twigs and Taylor Swift, Matty Healy got engaged to Gabbriette in 2024.