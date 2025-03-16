Aja Naomi King gives Viola Davis sweet shoutout

Aja Naomi King has a sweet tribute for her former How to Get Away with Murder castmate Viola Davis.

The actress, 40, was discussing her new NBC show Grosse Pointe Garden Society when the topic shifted to Davis.

“Viola, you are incredible ... and inspire all of us. No one does it like you do it. You are one of a kind,” King said in a video message. “You are phenomenal. And we’re just so grateful that we get to witness your greatness.”

King and Davis starred together in six seasons of How to Get Away with Murder from 2014 to 2020.

The series earned Davis the 2015 Emmy for outstanding lead actress for her role as attorney and law professor Annalise Keating as well as an EGOT status in 2023 following her other Grammy, Oscar, and Tony wins throughout her career.

King earned her Emmy nomination only later in 2024 for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or anthology series or movie for her role as Harriet Sloane in Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry.

On the work front, King now stars in NBC’s Grosse Pointe Garden Society, which premiered on February 23.