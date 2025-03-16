Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot fuel feud rumors at ‘Snow White’ premiere

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot may have fueled speculations of a feud.

As the Snow White stars walked the red-carpet of the Hollywood premiere of their film, the two chose to pose separately amid rumors of tension between the two.

The Spellbound star joined the Wonder Woman actress at the scaled-back screening at the El Capitan cinema.

However, it has been reported that there remains a “feud” between the leads due to their different political opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

At the premiere, Zegler, who stars as the titular princess, flashed a wide grin for the cameras as she posed on the red carpet for a short photo session and seemingly did not cross paths with Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen in the film.

This Los Angeles event comes after it was announced that the UK premiere for Snow White would not be taking place.

Despite Rachel Zegler being surrounded by controversy due to the film and its delayed release, she did reveal to TMZ how it felt now that her film is finally hitting the cinemas, saying, "It feels wonderful, thank you."

It is pertinent to mention that Snow White is Disney’s live-action remake of the classic 1937 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, slated for a March 21, 2025 release.