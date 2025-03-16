Martin Klebba claims Disney fears backlash over ‘Snow White': Source

Martin Klebba has alleged that Disney is “afraid of blowback” as the live-action remake of Snow White faces mounting criticism.

The 55-year-old, who voices Grumpy in the film, expressed disappointment over the studio’s decision to scale back the Hollywood premiere, citing ongoing controversy surrounding the film and its lead actress, Rachel Zegler.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Klebba revealed that the event at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles would be far more subdued than traditional Disney premieres.

In regards to this, he stated, “It’s basically going to be a pre-party, watch the movie, and that’s it. Because of all this controversy, they’re afraid of the blowback from different people in society.”

Moreover, the Snow White remake has been at the center of heated debate, particularly due to Zegler’s politically charged comments.

Additionally, the actress previously criticized aspects of the original film, calling its storyline “weird” and labeling the prince a “stalker” as per Daily Mail.

Her remarks, along with Disney’s creative changes, including replacing the traditional seven dwarfs with CGI characters, have sparked backlash.

Reports indicate that Disney has minimized media coverage and scrapped a planned London premiere, allegedly in anticipation of further criticism.

Sources claim the studio has “zero faith” in the project, limiting promotional efforts to controlled press events.

Amid the turmoil, rumors of behind-the-scenes tensions between Zegler and co-star Gal Gadot have also surfaced, allegedly stemming from their differing political views.

Despite the controversy, the Snow White screening remains scheduled at the El Capitan Theatre, with Zegler and Gadot expected to attend.