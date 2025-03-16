Scarlett Johansson gets 'a lot of pressure' for THIS from Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about the pressure she faces to join social media to promote projects.

In a recent InStyle cover story, the 40-year-old singer and actress revealed that film studios or her team often ask her to join Instagram to promote her projects.

Johansson shared, “I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they’re like, ‘Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth?’ [I] get a lot of pressure to join social media. ‘Is there a way I could do this and stay true to who I am?’ It didn’t feel like I could.”

The MCU star added, “The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That’s the key ingredient. So, if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I’m not. And I think the film will do fine.”

For the unversed, in Jurassic World: Rebirth, which is a fourth movie in the series, Johansson is playing Zora Bennett along with Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

It follows a team of scientists trying to get genetic samples from three of the biggest dinosaurs in the sea, on land, and in the air.

Notably, the movie takes place five years after Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

It is pertinent to mention that the forthcoming movie Jurassic World: Rebirth is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 2, 2025.