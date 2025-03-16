'Daredevil: Born Again' showrunner teases big Punisher return

The Punisher is returning to the Daredevil world, and the showrunner Dario Scardapane said his entry would be explosive.



The creator, who has previously served as an executive producer on Netflix's The Punisher, told TVLine, “I feel that whenever Frank comes into the story, hijinks ensue,” adding, “And in this story, that is very, very true."

“He comes in for a very, very particular reason, he is brought in by a very, very particular person, and I think that it will be immensely satisfying — and a bit like, ‘Oh, my God,'” he continued.

“Whenever you put Frank and Daredevil together, all bets are off. It’s a tornado,” he reminded. “I mean… we broke some stuff!" Dario gushed.

Previously, the showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again talked about working with Jon Bernthal again.

“Jon is near and dear to my heart,” he said. “It was amazing to come back and get to work with him again.”