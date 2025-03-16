Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'divorce' to pose problems for Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have to give a guaranteed partnership agreement to Netflix incase of their divorce, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose new shows with the streaming giant have not been a ratings success, still mean a great deal to the company.

Journalist and TV expert Marina Hyde, on a recent episode of The Rest is Entertainment podcast, notes: "The reality is that a lot of people are hanging around in case there's a divorce.

"That might be why Netflix, or whoever it might be, who's got to deal with them, might keep a vague hand in."

This comes as a TV insider says: “Netflix have been broadly pleased with the show and don’t care if the reviews are scathing.

“The streamer’s name has been on everyone’s lips for the past week and that’s a victory for them.

“But it’s now a question of whether they feel that striking another deal represents value for money, or if they feel that they have explored all the opportunities they can with the couple," they noted.