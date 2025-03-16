Meghan Markle’s Netflix series seen as power move despite criticism

Meghan Markle has “nothing” to lose as she gears up to expand her lifestyle empire as Netflix confirms a second season of her show With Love, Meghan, despite the mixed reviews.

Since the release of the show, the Duchess of Sussex has faced global criticism and support alike, but experts say the attention, good or bad, keeps her brand thriving.

Marketing expert James Holton told The Express that Meghan, who now goes by Meghan Sussex. is strategically positioned to benefit either way.

“Honestly, she’s got nothing to lose: if the show is successful in the long run, it will lay foundation for a broader lifestyle empire, leveraging partnerships, product lines, and crack new content deals,” he said.

The expert added, “If it fails, controversy will keep her visible, ensuring continued relevance.”

Ahead of release of her new show, Meghan revealed she is set to launch her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Speaking of it, she said, “I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.”

“‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always.’ If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me.

“This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.”