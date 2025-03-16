Photo: Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's recent 'cute' outing in NYC

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted together.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the celebrity pair was spotted in NYC while they were dining with a group of people at Crane Club on Thursday, March 13.

The couple stayed together till early morning as per an eyewitness.

“Travis and four of his friends arrived,” this insider shared with the outlet.

The source also mentioned, “Taylor didn’t arrive until 11 p.m. There were seven people there, including them. They all stayed until 3 a.m. The group were all laughing and having a great time.”

Travis even “had his arm [wrapped] around” his ladylove, tipped the source.

In conclusion, the source revealed that the songbird and the footballer looked “very cute” throughout the night.

“Taylor and Travis are taking it easy right now,” another source stated and added that “they’ve been laying low in Kansas City.”

The source also addressed, “They went to Park City to go skiing.”

“They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit,” another source tipped of the pair.