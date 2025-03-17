Kate Middleton faces real challenges as she returns to public life

Kate Middleton has been facing real challenges balancing her private and public lives, a royal expert has claimed.

The Princess of Wales is set to join the Irish Guards for their annual St Patrick’s Day parade tomorrow, continuing her slow and gradual return to public life following her cancer diagnosis.

Having missed the event last year due to her illness, Kate has recently made several appearances, including the Commonwealth Day service and a rugby match in Cardiff.

Despite slowly resuming royal duties, royal expert Jennie Bond said Kate is not yet back to a full schedule, as she balances her role as a mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"Even though the Palace is still advising that the Princess is by no means returning to full-time Royal duties yet, we have seen a surprising amount of her so far this year,” she told The Mirror.

“And she is looking radiant and delighted to be back in the public arena. She is most certainly the star of the royal show,” Bond added.

She continued: “But, behind the scenes, I think she will also be continuing her research and support for the Early Years and Shaping Up campaigns which mean so much to her.

"But she also has quite a big job on her hands bringing up three boisterous children, who have lived through an extraordinarily difficult year.

“And I think the Easter school holidays will once again be ring-fenced as much as possible for William and Catherine to have fun with their kids."