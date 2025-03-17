Teddi Mellencamp gets real about difficult nights amid Cancer treatment

Teddi Mellencamp is keeping her fans updated on her Cancer recovery as she continues with radiation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, took to Instagram just before bed about her struggles in the process.

“I know I speak a lot about all the fun and amazing things that I’ve been doing since all of the tumors, and I have been doing them, and it’s been my way of peace, of coping, finding happiness, but I also wanted to send a reminder and a gentle, like, ‘I feel you,’ if you’re going through this, going through a hard time, that is also normal,” said Mellencamp while in bed.

“We all find our new normal, and we do the best that we can to feel as good as we can in that moment,” the former reality star continued, per People Magazine. “Some nights [are] really hard. Tonight’s one of them.”

The next day, Mellencamp followed up with more Stories about how she decides when to wear a wig to the sports drink she has been (very reluctantly) drinking amid her treatment.

The “story of my life is always to be having to drink Powerade. I’m here to tell you, it’s not my favorite. Trying to suck down a bottle of this every morning is a real dream, but I guess it’s supposed to help,” she said in the Stories posted on March 16.

“My immunotherapy kinda kicks your butt, guys. It kinda kicks your butt, but it waits a little bit — and then it kicks your butt.”

She then revealed that she is scheduled to “start a week of radiation” on Monday.

The former RHBH star then revealed her reasons to wear a wig.

“They’re like, ‘Why not just rock the shaved head?’ And guys, sometimes I do,” Mellencamp said. “Yesterday, I didn’t wear a wig in the afternoon and I’ll be honest, I felt a little insecure. So I’m going to do whatever makes me feel the best.”

In another video, Mellencamp then looked to the brighter side as she embarks on a week of intense treatment.

“But [I’m] always trying to find a little bit of the positive,” Mellencamp said. “Apparently, I mean I’m not a doctor—I barely made it through high school — but apparently, the more immunotherapy kicks your butt, the more it’s working, is what I was told.”

“That’s why I do immunotherapy every three weeks,” she added, “whereas my radiation, for example, that I start on Monday, I do for a week straight.”