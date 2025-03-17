Aja Naomi King gets candid about son's sweet hair request

Aja Naomi King is in awe of her son's "big boy haircut."

The Grosse Pointe Garden Society star, 40, shared an insight into her life as a mom of one in a recent interview with People Magazine.

The conversation shifted to her son's recent haircut when asked whether her child was closer to her or the father, Dan King.

“He is daddy’s bestie. He literally said he wanted to cut his hair, which is devastating to me, and he was like, ‘I want my hair short like Daddy.‘”

“I was like, ‘Oh God, but okay,’ because we want him to have ownership over himself. ‘Yes, this is your hair. You can cut it. Hair grows. It's fine,’” she recalled. “So he got his big boy haircut, and it made him look older.”

The former How to Get Away with Murder actress gave birth to Kian in June 2021.

At the time, she paid a tribute to herself in a detailed Instagram post.

“No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture. This is the After,” she captioned the post. “After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This Gorgeous Body!”

“So in celebration of myself and my body for ‘Doing the Damn Thing,‘ I wanted to share this photo. No makeup, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)...Just Me...a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby!,” she concluded her post-pregnancy update.