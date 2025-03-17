Elton John's health visibly 'deteriorating' after new album

Elton John's heath is sparking concerns for reducing his autographs to his initial E, and a kiss.

The veteran musician, 77, got affected by a severe eye infection in July which left him blind in his right eye and with 'limited vision' in his left.

The singer is now raising health concerns after his fans learned that Elton will be signing off their autographs with just his initial E and a kiss.

Elton's fans 'were warned he had to simplify his signature' on the limited edition sets of his new album, per The Sun.

The new development comes a few weeks ahead of his new studio album Who Believes In Angels?, set for a release on April, 4.

The studio album Is a collaborative effort with Brandi Carlile, Elton's longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin, and producer Andrew Watt at Sunset Sound Recorders in Los Angeles.

Speaking to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2 on Friday, the singer admitted he began the writing process in a "very dark place of doubt" and wasn't feeling his best.

He admitted in a later interview with The Guardian that despite a career spanning over 50 years, he had more doubt going into the recording studio this time around than ever before.

The singer entered into a civil partnership with Canadian filmmaker David Furnish, 56, in December 2005, before tying the knot in March 2014. They share sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six.