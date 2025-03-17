Émilie Dequenne passes away at the age of 43

Award-winning Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne has breathed her last and passed away.

The Best Actress award recipient from the 1999 Canes Film Festival was just 43 at the time of her passing.

According to the French news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) Dequenne died on March 16th, at a hospital just outside of Paris.

This came following her lengthy battle against a rare type of cancer called, adrenocortical carcinoma, a.k.a adrenal gland cancer.

For those unversed, this cancer type is dubbed ‘aggressive’ by most, and almost 50% of people had a life expectancy of five years, from after the initial diagnosis.

It is pertinent to mention that while her cancer forced her into retirement, the move Survive was one of her very last bodies of work, and it released in 2024.

Some of her other projects include, Rosetta, Brotherhood of the Wolf, Mr. Blake at Your Service!, Close in 2022, alongside Not My Type.