'RHOA' star Angela Oakley's self-made millionaire journey revealed

The new Real Housewives of Atlanta star Angela Oakley takes pride in her own successful career despite being a wife to basketball legend Charles Oakley.

“My husband Charles, he played in the NBA, mainly with the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls,” she shared in the latest episode of the Bravo series. “Charles cooks, he cleans. He’s like a dream come true!”

Angela revealed that marrying Charles took about a decade after she first met him, just enough time to launch her own financial consulting company.

“Charles and I met in Chicago at a party. We exchanged numbers, and then I didn’t hear from that man for another 10 years when we became neighbors in the same condominium,” she explained. “I feel like our relationship was destined to happen.”

“I am a self-made millionaire,” the Bravolebrity said. “There’s not a dollar I don’t want. I bought five properties that I am currently renovating [and] trying to sell. I will not let go until it’s finished. Because I feel like if I let go, I give up on everything I’ve been working for the past three years.”

Angela and Charles have been married since 2016 and share a 7-year-old daughter Arleigh besides their other children from previous relationships: her 24-year-old daughter Amari, and 11-year-old son Aven, and his son Charlie Jr.