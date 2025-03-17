Netflix's decision to ‘recommission' season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan turns concerning

An expert has just broken down why With Love, Meghan appears to have been ‘recommissioned’ despite it failing to remain in Netflix’s Top 10

Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden made note of this while speaking on the latest episode of Palace Confidential.

He began by saying, “They hired a location. They spent money on a mansion where this was filmed and they filmed enough material for two series at the same time so it was done and dusted so Netflix will release the second series in the autumn.”

So “I think they were always going to do that.” Even though “it did make me wonder how bad reception would have had to be for Netflix not to broadcast a second.”

Even Mr Jo Elvin agreed and responded to things by saying, “I don't think they'd ever not broadcast something when they had already spent the money on it.”

This point also urged Mr Eden back into the mix and he said, “Exactly. They've spent the money on it and crucially the thing to remember is Netflix have a financial interest in Meghan's lifestyle company. They will make money from it when people buy the jams and sprinkly flowers or whatever.”