Meghan Markle's worry about finding more work deepens

Meghan Markle’s desperation to find work is reportedly growing at an alarming rate.

Celebrity astrologer and psychic Inbaal Honigman said all this during her interview on behalf of Jeff Bet.

She started by noting just what can be expected of Meghan in the coming months given her star sign.

According to Ms Inbaal “between April 18 and June 16, Meghan is desperate to find new work avenues, but Harry struggles to relate. The Duchess of Sussex is a Leo, a fixed fire sign. The fire signs are Aries, Leo and Sagittarius, and they are the passionate energy-balls of the Zodiac, they’re bouncy and loud, and their personality is creative and fearless.”

“The fixed signs are Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius, and they are hardworking and strong. This makes Leo the proudest sign on the wheel, confident and steadfast.”

Over all Leo’s are “loyal, generous and eager. This means that Meghan Markle needs to be appreciated and admired.”

“The home life is great and she loves being a family lady, but she needs to reach a wider audience.” Because “Leo feels most at home on a stage, in front of a camera or addressing a congregation. She has more fire in her belly than the washing-up requires, and she thrives in a more fast-paced environment.”