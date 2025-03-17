'Peaky Blinders' creator praises Barry Keoghan’s spectacular acting skills

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been impressed by Barry Keoghan’s breathtaking acting skills.

During an interview with The Standard, the British screenwriter praised Barry’s stellar performance in the upcoming movie The Immortal Man.

"Barry Keoghan, first day on Peaky [Blinders], Jesus, he is amazing. He just does it. There’s something about him that’s quite amazing," said Steven.

When asked if viewers would embrace Barry’s character, the 65-year-old director replied, “If they’re not, they’re asleep or dead. “

“Seriously, he’s amazing. He looks right as well,” he told the outlet.

Besides Barry, Steven also lauded his long-time collaborator, Cillian Murphy.

“I want to work with him again on other things, but he leads the line in terms of the actors on the set,” he said.

“He makes the set work. There’s no BS with him. He’s not a prima donna. He’s brilliant, just straightforward,” added Steven.

The release date of the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie has yet to be announced.