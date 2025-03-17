Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of playing 'victims' by Hollywood star

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced intense criticism for the "Victim Olympics campaign."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slammed by Hollywood actress Justine Bateman, according to MailOnline.

The Desperate Housewives actress accused Harry and Meghan of turning victimhood into an "Olympic sport," claiming that the royal couple capitalises on hardships to stay in the spotlight.

Writing on her RACE TRACK Substack, Justine stated, "The problem with Meghan Markle (and her husband, Harry) is that every opportunity they have explored or exploited over the past few years has been due to their very aggressive Victim Olympics campaign."

"The difference between doing that two years ago and doing it now is immense. It's 2025, and no one wants to see victims anymore. No one wants to watch someone playact at something they didn't earn," she added.

It is worth mentioning that Justine clarified that although "anyone wishes her ill" the public also has the right to not "go along with another's 'narrative' anymore."

The criticism from Justine Bateman comes as Meghan Markle promotes her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, and is set to launch a podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.