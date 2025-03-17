Rod Stewart set to become a grandfather again

Sir Rod Stewart’s daughter, Kimberly, just announced her second pregnancy.

Taking to her social media account, she shared the delightful news with her 89.9K followers, over the weekend.

Also revealing the gender of her expected baby, Kimberly captioned the update, "Baby boy coming soon," alongside a trio of pictures featuring her cradling her little bump.

The 45-year-old daughter of the legendary artist rocked a nude wrap dress that hugged her figure, accurately putting her baby bump on display.

Reacting to the news, the Young Turk singer’s wife, Penny Lancaster shared a post on her official Instagram and wrote, “So happy for you becoming a mother again.”

Meanwhile, Penny's son Alastair, Kimberly’s younger half-brother also celebrated the news by, penning: “The latest Stewart edition! Love you!”

Sir Rod Stewart is yet to react to the announcement, which comes after Kimberly announced her engagement to producer Jesse Shapira back in 2022, showing off a massive rock on her ring finger in a previous update.

She captioned the picture of the couple sharing a kiss with one another, "Forever" along with a red heart emoji.