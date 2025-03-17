Chrissy Teigen reveals secret to her success

Chrissy Teigen has finally revealed the secret to her success.

At a brunch event on March 14 celebrating the launch of her new Audible podcast, Self-Conscious, the American model said the "smartest thing" she's "ever done" is "surround" herself with "really smart people" over the years.

Discussing her new podcast, Chrissy said, "Going around talking about this topic is so wild to me, the topic of wellness, because I am, like, not well. I think we’ve all seen it, I think we all know it."

"But I’m on a constant mission to always be listening, learning, eager and hungry to learn and absorb all this knowledge from people like you who are in here today," the model insisted.

The Cravings cookbook author continued, "I think the smartest thing that I've ever done is surround myself by really smart people and I've always been, like, very insecure about how good I am at business, you know, I didn't go to college, I didn't do all this, I didn't do that, but I was always really good about knowing who had a pure heart and good intentions and loved what they did."

"So that's what the podcast is. It's so many of those types of people. I learned so much from all of them, and I hope you guys do too as you continue to listen," Chrissy added of the project.