Iggy Azalea makes claim of unpaid royalties

Iggy Azalea just accused her former label of owing her unpaid royalties that account for millions of dollars.

The Black Widow rapper took to her official X account and accused the Universal Music Group (UMG) executives of keeping royalties to themselves.

"Crazy how in my entire career I was never paid a single royalty by universal music for anything outside of the USA," she wrote.

Azalea continued, "They owe me millions of dollars in back pay, that they technically stole from me, as per my contract (I am) due payment. The amount owed is in the 8 figure range."

The Australian musician also hinted that both parties are now involved in a legal battle over this claim.

She revealed that the legal team for UMG tried settling the matter with a sum of $18,000 (£14,000), which she believes is far less than what she is owed.

"I'm told this is a normal response from their lawyers and after appearing in court they end up paying millions as they're supposed to,” she wrote, adding, “Thankfully I'm well off and can and will pursue this issue until they pay me what they owe.”

"I'd like to publicly say that I think universal music are criminals who actively take advantage of ALL of their artists in perpetuity for their own gain,” Azalea strongly claimed.

She further mentioned, "They are the scummiest company and they do this to SO MANY artists who unfortunately can't afford to fight for what they're owed thus they get away with this behavior."

In a follow-up post, Iggy Azalea issued a warning to the UMG officials, saying, "Universal music mark my words you ugly b**ch - You will pay me what's owed."