Kate Middleton's latest appearance shows her resilience but it can be deceptive

Kate Middleton dressed elegantly in a dark green outfit, complete with a matching hat and a sprig of greenery pinned to her coat, for St. Patrick Day's parade as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

"Happy St Patrick’s Day! Great to be back to join the Irish Guards for their annual St Patrick’s Day parade here at Wellington Barracks. Proud to be your Colonel, and celebrate 125 years of the regiment with you today," said caption of Instagram post on the Prince and Princess of Wales' account containing several pictures of the royal.

She looked radiant and perfectly well in her latest appearance which came as relief to her fans who have been worrying about her health issues lately.

According to some experts, appearances can be deceptive when it comes to assessing someone's medical condition, especially cancer.

The wife of Prince William has shared publicly that she was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024 following abdominal surgery, underwent preventative chemotherapy, and announced in January 2025 that she is now in remission.

Kate Middleton's ability to participate in public events could reflect her ongoing recovery and resilience, but it’s not a definitive indicator of her overall health. Medical conditions vary widely, and individuals can look well even while managing serious illnesses.