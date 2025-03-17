Meghan Markle slammed for major 'impatient' move

Meghan Markle's major decision has been dubbed impatient by an expert

Meghan Markle has been dubbed "too damn impatient" over changing her brand’s name from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

Meghan soft-launched her brand American Riviera Orchard last year but faced various issues with its trademark. She recently relaunched the brand and noted that the name had been changed to As Ever.

However, royal author and founding editor of The Daily Beast, Tina Brown, says the Duchess of Sussex should’ve done her homework on the trademark before launching the brand.

Sharing her opinion in her newsletter Fresh Hell, Tina wrote: "Meghan is too damn impatient. Who announces a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and hounds celebrity friends to talk up her strawberry jam on social media, without doing due diligence on the availability of the trademark?"

Commenting on Meghan’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, she wrote: “Meghan has come out with a show about fake perfection just when the zeitgeist has turned raucously against it.”