Prince William lets Kate Middleton travel 40 kilometers without him on latest visit

Kate Middleton on Monday travelled 35-40 kilometers from her residence in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to Wellington Barracks to attend the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The Princess of Wales, as Colonel of the Irish Guards, met with soldiers and veterans during the parade.

The wife of Prince William awarded long service and good conduct medals to soldiers within the regiment; and also met veterans of the Guards and Mini Micks, junior cadets from Northern Ireland.

She was not joined by her husband Prince William at the event. The Buckingham Palace also issued a statement on her visit and did not mention whether Prince William accompanied her.

The Prince of Wales' was also absent from the photos shared on the official Instagram account of the royal couple.

Prince William's schedule for Monday, March 17, 2025, wasn't explicitly stated by the royal family.

Prince William and Kate have a history of attending the St. Patrick's Day Parade together, particularly with the Irish Guards, where William has held the honorary role of Colonel since 2011.

In 2023, William was appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the Welsh Guards, and Kate took over his former role as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

It's possible that William's obligations might have taken him elsewhere depending on his schedule or he might have decided to stay at home.