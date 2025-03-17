Tom Cruise vouched for famous actor for 'Star Wars' trilogy

Tom Cruise has a massive cloud in Hollywood, and his suggestions have been taken seriously.



One such example is John Boyega. He starred in the Star Wars trilogy as Finn.

During an Emerald City Comic Con panel, he said, "I'm thankful to Tom Cruise, who loved Attack the Block. He was editing Mission: Impossible at the time with J.J. Abrams. Tom told J.J., 'You’ve got to watch this kid in Attack the Block.'"

Attack the Block is a 2011 movie in which John leads a group of teenagers in South London who are trying to stop an alien invasion.

In other news, Tom's Mission Impossible has reportedly hit a snag as one of the movie stars, John Goodman, suffered an injury while doing stunts.

"The actor is renowned for loving spectacular stunts which obviously involve some element of danger and the risk of injury – though they always strive to keep any risk to an absolute minimum," an insider told RadarOnline.

"This incident won't just be alarming in terms of having someone so famous suffer such a major injury, it will also prove costly on a project which has cost millions and is on a very tight schedule," the tipster tattled.