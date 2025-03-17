Beyonce drops bombshell announcement about Cowboy Carter tour amid ticket frenzy

The singer drops bombshell announcement about Cowboy Carter tour amid ticket frenzy

Beyoncé is bringing her Cowboy Carter tour to Las Vegas, adding a stadium date as tickets sell out fast.

On March 17, the 43-year-old acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress announced that she is adding a new show to her Cowboy Carter tour, as she will perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 25.

Live Nation also confirmed in a press release that 94% of tickets for her tour are already sold.

Notably, this news comes after rumours that she was struggling to sell tickets.

Tickets for the Las Vegas show will be available through different presales, as the BeyHive presale runs from March 20 at 12 p.m. local time to March 23 at 10 p.m. local time.

On the other hand, an artist presale will be open from March 24 at 12 p.m. local time to March 25 at 11 a.m. local time.

In addition, other presales include Citi cardmember and Verizon Access, which will run from March 21 at 12 p.m. local time to March 23 at 10 p.m. local time.

With this new show, Beyoncé has now added nine more dates to her tour, bringing the total number of concerts to 31 since she first announced the tour in February.

The Halo hitmaker’s Cowboy Carter tour is for her newest album, Cowboy Carter. She won three Grammy Awards for the album last month, including Album of the Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her song II Most Wanted with Miley Cyrus.

It is pertinent to mention that the Cowboy Carter tour is Beyoncé’s first big tour since her Renaissance World Tour in 2023, which had 56 shows.

She also released Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in December 2023, showing how the tour was made.