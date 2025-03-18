Jack Quaid gets honest about starring as Max Payne

Jack Quaid is popularly known for his role in The Boys, but his latest film, Novocaine, has made fans call him to play Max Payne.



His recent action flick, fans say, bears an uncanny resemblance to the hit game’s character, where he, as a cop-turned-vigilante, goes on the streets to avenge his family’s murder.

The chorus of fans became so loud the 32-year-old weighed in on the role on a recent Reddit AMA.

"I've seen people say that I look like Max Payne, and when I've looked at the box art, even I did a double-take," he wrote.

"I love Rockstar's games, but unfortunately, I've never played that one – it's next on the list, for sure."

Jack previously shared an update about the shooting on the last season of The Boys.

“I'm working on Season 5 of ‘The Boys’ right now. I'm in Toronto. It's our last season. It's going to be very bittersweet, but we're about halfway done shooting and it's going to be awesome. I'm just going to miss everybody," the actor told Extra.

“It's gonna be an incredible last season. I think it's a really great payoff," he concluded.