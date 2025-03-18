Why King Charles spends ‘time apart' from Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla spend alot of time apart despite their successful marriage.



The couple, who has been married for 20 years, often live in separate homes for a couple of days as Camilla finds solace in her countryside pad in Wiltshire.

Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward told Fabulous: “They actually spend quite a lot of time apart.

“Ray Mill house is Camilla's sort of release from royal life, if you like.

“Before she married Charles she made a pact with him that she would keep Ray Mill house as her bolthole.

The expert added: “She goes every weekend when she can, and she goes during the summer so that she can spend some time with her grandchildren and her children, and it's something that's away from the whole royal world.

“Quite often she doesn't go to Highgrove at all unless she and Charles are entertaining together.

She noted: “She'll just go straight to Ray Mill house and spend the weekend there.”

Ingrid continued: “It's getting away from the restrictions of the security and being surrounded by staff and people doing things for you, which, of course, sounds lovely for all of us.”