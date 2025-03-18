Josh Hall reacts after ex Christina Haack says she's thriving without him

Josh Hall is gesturing to a thriving relationship with his girlfriend Stephanie Gabrys after his ex-wife Christina Haack recently said she's certainly "thriving" without him.

The Tennessee-based real estate professional, 44, showed off a snap from his latest outing with Gabrys, 35, also featuring his dog Frankie on Sunday.

Gabrys could be seen wrapping her arms around Frankie and giving him a kiss in the picture.

The model posted the Story first, tagging her boyfriend and writing, "Stealin' kisses," to which Hall responded by reposting it on his Instagram along with a red heart emoji.

The photo was captured at Fox & Locke, a live music venue and restaurant in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee—the town he once lived part-time with ex Haack and filmed her HGTV spinoff Christina in the Country.

The couple's recent outing comes after Haack shared an update on her life in the latest episode of her solo HGTV show, Christina on the Coast.

The episode showed Hall opening up to her friend Cassie Schienle about "thriving" ever since her divorce.

“The house is so much better, the kids are so happy. Like, everyone in this household is thriving and the kids truly are doing great," added Haack, who shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and a son Hudson, 5, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

"Everyone’s just doing better since he’s gone… just all that negative energy,” she added.

Hall first went public with his new relationship on January 13—six months after he filed for divorce from Haack and also asked for spousal support from the HGTV star, per People Magazine.