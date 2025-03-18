Meghan Markle admits she has achieved ‘normalcy' in LA

Meghan Markle admits she has finally found the normalcy in her life that she had always craved for.



In a recent interview with People about her upcoming business ventures, the Duchess of Sussex got candid about her daily routine.

Speaking to the outlet, Meghan gushed over her yoga routine.

She told People: “Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do, despite however unique our situation is.”

She said: “I go to [yoga] classes that sometimes have 40 to 50 people in them and just walk in like, ‘Hi!’.

“Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot. By the way, I think anybody walking into a yoga class with 50 people and everyone looks up, it’s going to feel a little uncomfortable!”

She said: “I love it. It’s the best. I had missed it.”