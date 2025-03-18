Jonathan Majors makes bombshell admission in newly leaked audio recording

Jonathan Majors is being exposed for domestic violence with alleged evidence.

A recorded conversation supposedly between the actor, 35, and his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari was revealed by Rolling Stone on Monday.

In the recording, the Loki star can be admitting to having "aggressed" his then-girlfriend in a September 2022 incident.

“I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you," the man in the audio, allegedly Majors, said in the aftermath of their fight.

The woman believed to be Jabbari, 32, reportedly said, “You strangled me and pushed me against the car," to which the man responded, “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed’… That’s never happened to me.”

“Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?” the woman asked. “Well clearly, it’s more than that,” the man said.

“Something inside of you,” the woman responded before the man admitted, “Yeah, towards you.”

Prior to the recorded conversation, the exes had engaged in a days-long fight between the Creed III star and the British dancer, when both were living together in London.

Text messages from that month between the pair—revealing his admission to physical violence— were used as evidence in Majors' assault trials.

Those text communications included Majors allegedly threatening suicide if Jabbari went to the hospital for a head injury.

Jabbari testified in court that Majors often displayed “rage and aggression” throughout their relationship.

After Majors’ conviction, she filed an assault and defamation lawsuit against him, alleging multiple instances of physical abuse between 2021 and 2023. That lawsuit has since been dropped, per People Magazine.

The Hollywood Reporter’s March 14 cover story on Majors came ahead of the release of his film Magazine Dreams.

In the cover story, the actor said he was unable to comment directly on Jabbari and other ex-girlfriends’ allegations of domestic violence.