Queen Camilla breaks major royal protocol Queen Elizabeth stood by

Rules and regulations the late Queen Elizabeth abided by have been flipped on their head it seems, and the reason is King Charles.

For those unversed, back when the late Queen was on the throne, it was considered a ‘taboo’ to touch her, according to a report by Reuters.

However, King Charles appears to have cleared the way for Queen Camilla to change things up.

Body language expert Darren Stanton noted this change in the Queen during an interview on behalf of Belfair Slots.

In that conversation the ‘Human Lie Detector’ noted how this shift in regulations is treating the Queen.

One example was this year’s Cheltenham Festival where it ws seen that “While speaking to other race-goers, Camilla maintained strong eye contact and was very tactile. Her interactions seemed really genuine on the day.”

This is in stark contrast to how things were in times past because “royals didn’t use to embrace members of the public, and I’m not sure it’s a display of affection the late queen would have shown.”

“But Camilla is forging her own path, and I’m sure that’s inspired by her husband, King Charles.”

After all “He’s been much more tactile since taking to the throne,” as well. Weather that be “posing for photos with fans and even hugging them. He clearly has a relaxed approach and that’s rubbed off.”