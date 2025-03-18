Prince William releases emotional statement as he reacts to sad news

Prince William has released an emotional statement as the Prince of Wales reacted to the sad news.

The future king issued the emotional statement on his social media handles.

Prince William released the statement to pay personal tribute to the last Battle of Britain pilot.

According to AFP, the last surviving British pilot who fought in the Battle of Britain during World War II has died aged 105, the UK´s Royal Air Force said.

John "Paddy" Hemingway "passed away peacefully" on Monday, the RAF said in a statement, describing his death as "the end of an era".

He was among the pilots known as "The Few" for their role in the seminal 1940 air battle that defended Britain.

Reacting to it, Prince William said, “I was sad to hear about the passing of John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway this morning, the last of “The Few”.

“We owe so much to Paddy and his generation for our freedoms today. Their bravery and sacrifice will always be remembered. We shall never forget them. W.”



