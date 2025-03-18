Prince Harry sees things from Meghan Markle's eyes

Prince Harry is still smitten with his wife and puts himself second while he’s “under her spell,” says an insider.

According to the insider, the Duke of Sussex is only the main character of his story during the Invictus Games every year. Afterward, he loses his direction and makes Meghan his priority.

Speaking of the Invictus Games, a source told Radar Online: "When it's over, it leaves a void, and this year was no exception."

After this year’s Vancouver Whistler Games ended, "Harry didn't know what to do with himself," at the couple’s Montecito mansion.

The couple put on loving displays of affection during this year’s Invictus Games, and the mole says Meghan “seems to have him under her spell. Some might even go so far as to say it’s like he's brainwashed."

As Meghan was preparing to launch her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, and also her brand As Ever, the Duchess kept everyone around her busy, per the tipster.

"She's got everyone around her hustling. It's all about Meghan now," the mole remarked.

After the launch of her show and her brand, Meghan Markle is set to release her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder next month.