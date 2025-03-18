Kanye West, Kim Kardashian to fight in the near future?

Joint custody of children is the issue that has reportedly been sparking issues between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian since their divorce.



Both allegedly wanted different things for kids, so it was expected that their differences would come to a head.

Now, a report in RadarOnline claimed the mum-of-four is rethinking the joint custody after Ye reportedly released a track featuring North West and now-jailed Sean Diddy Combs against the say of her.

According to reports, Kim argued that the Donda rapper violated an agreement in in which they agreed to attend a private hearing with a judge whenever a conflict arose regarding the decision about their children.

The latest song was one such dispute. TMZ reported that the 44-year-old tried to block the track’s release by calling an emergency hearing, which Ye did not attend, but he gave his word on not releasing the song.

Amid this, an insider toldd that Kim would not back down from her main priority, i.e., her kids' safety.

"She will do whatever it takes to protect her kids from the hateful speech that Kanye continues to spur at this time," the bird chirped.

"She has requested through a judge not to allow the kids to be around that type of behavior," the tipster tattled.

On the other hand, Kanye also seemed to have drawn a redline, saying in a recent since-deleted post, I’m going to war and neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me."