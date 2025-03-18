Kate Middleton asks sweet questions to 7-year-old son of Irish guard

Kate Middleton made her historic return to St. Patrick's Day on Monday.

The Princess of Wales, Colonel of the @IrishGuards, visited the Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks in London.

As Kate spent time chatting with soldiers and their families during her visit, she had a heartwarming interaction with a young boy, as reported by MailOnline.

Speaking with seven-year-old Noah Hogan, the son of Company Sergeant Major John Hogan, Kate asked him if he liked football.

"Do you like football? Our kiddies play football. Have you started playing on the weekends yet?" Princess Kate asked, referring to her own children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

When Noah responded with a yes, Kate asked, "Do Mummy and Daddy come and watch? When they can?"

"Dad doesn't watch that much, when you are at work," the seven-year-old responded to which Kate said, "Do you like the idea of being in the Army too? What would you like to do?" Noah shared that he wants to become like his dad.

Additionally, the Princess of Wales also talked to Noah's brother Lucas, saying, "You're the same age as George. So you haven't got exams this year?"

Later, Kate Middleton joined the traditional celebrations, handing out sprigs of shamrock to the Irish Guards and their mascot, an Irish Wolfhound named Seamus.