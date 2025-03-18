Jenny McCarthy does THIS to keep her marriage with Donnie Wahlberg exciting

Jenny McCarthy just spilled the secret to keeping things exciting with Donnie Wahlberg after 11 years of marriage.

In a talk with PEOPLE at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 17, the 52-year-old actress revealed the key to her 11-year marriage with husband Donnie.

Jenny shared, "We continue to date each other, because I think we get really complacent and it can become a brother and sister relationship real quick, unless you do the work."

"And I just played this game with him called 'Questions.' And it's a thing that we put into our marriage, which is every once in a while we'll play this game and we have to ask questions that we don't know the answer to because you already know what you think are answers to everything after 10 years," she explained.

The Scream 3 actress went on to admit that the game "allows us to actually do work and get introspective and get curious about each other."

"And when you get curious about each other, it feels like you're dating again. So, we always make sure we play 'Questions' to keep that curiosity going in our relationship," she stated.

For the unversed, The Masked Singer star tied the knot with Donnie, American singer-songwriter and actor, in 2014.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple has a blended family of three sons. Jenny McCarthy has a son, Evan, with her ex-husband John Asher, while Donnie Wahlberg shares his two sons, Xavier and Elijah, with his ex-wife Kimberly Fey.