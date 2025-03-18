 
Meghan Markle offers rare glimpse into 'daily rituals' with brand new photo

The Duchess of Sussex shares cryptic 'daily rituals' post

Web Desk
March 18, 2025

Meghan Markle has shared a rare into her 'daily rituals' ahead of As Ever launch.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of her As Ever brand on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a cryptic post.

Meghan posted a photo of herself barefoot in a lush garden, dressed in casual jeans, white button-up shirt and a hat. In the photo, the Duchess can be seen carrying a watering can.

In the caption, Meghan simply wrote, "Daily rituals."

It is worth mentioning that this post comes as Meghan has been teasing her lifestyle brand, which rebranded from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever on February 18, 2025.

The post comes just a day after Meghan's previous cryptic post, which showed the Duchess of Sussex washing blueberries at the sink. "Simple pleasures" the caption read, alongside a blueberry emoji.

Notably, Meghan Markle recently released her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which received mixed reviews from the audience.

Despite the reviews, With Love, Meghan has already been renewed for the second season by Netflix.

