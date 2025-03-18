 
Geo News

'Marty Supreme' release date revealed as Gwyneth Paltrow discusses Timothée Chalamet scenes

Gwyneth Paltrow who is 23 senior to Timothée Chalamet talks about intimate scenes

By
Web Desk
|

March 18, 2025

Marty Supreme release date revealed as Gwyneth Paltrow discusses Timothée Chalamet scenes

Gwyneth Paltrow's interview with Vanity Fair and her discussion of intimate scenes with co-star Timothée Chalamet in their upcoming movie sent fans of the two actors into wild frenzy.

The film titled “Marty Supreme” went viral during production after  paparazzi took photos of Chalamet, 29 and Paltrow, 52, making out while filming a scene. 

During her latest interview, she revealed that  they will be getting even more hot and heavy in the movie.

“I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie,” Paltrow teased. “There’s a lot—a lot.”

According to the actress, filming sex scenes with Chalamet introduced her to an intimacy coordinator for the first time.

She revealed that when “Marty Supreme’s” intimacy coordinator asked her if she’d be comfortable with a particular move during the filming of an intimate scene “I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.’ ”

As her cover story for the Vanity Fair appeared online, hundreds of fans said they couldn't wait for the film's release to know whether she exaggerated her intimate scenes with her co-star.

“Marty Supreme” is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 25, 2025. e

Jenny McCarthy does THIS to keep her marriage with Donnie Wahlberg exciting
Jenny McCarthy does THIS to keep her marriage with Donnie Wahlberg exciting
Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus being urged by Hollywood icon to collab
Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus being urged by Hollywood icon to collab
Prince William presents royal honors at Windsor Castle
Prince William presents royal honors at Windsor Castle
Timothée Chalamet's sister hits out at Kylie Jenner again?
Timothée Chalamet's sister hits out at Kylie Jenner again?
Kevin Coster reacts to hot guy label after Jennifer Lopez romance rumours: Source
Kevin Coster reacts to hot guy label after Jennifer Lopez romance rumours: Source
Jack Quaid says 'Oppenheimer' cast's group chat is still buzzing
Jack Quaid says 'Oppenheimer' cast's group chat is still buzzing
Inside Sofia Vergara's dating life as she vows to not be 'arm candy'
Inside Sofia Vergara's dating life as she vows to not be 'arm candy'
Sofia Vergara new demands amid lover manifestation revealed
Sofia Vergara new demands amid lover manifestation revealed