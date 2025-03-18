'Marty Supreme' release date revealed as Gwyneth Paltrow discusses Timothée Chalamet scenes

Gwyneth Paltrow's interview with Vanity Fair and her discussion of intimate scenes with co-star Timothée Chalamet in their upcoming movie sent fans of the two actors into wild frenzy.

The film titled “Marty Supreme” went viral during production after paparazzi took photos of Chalamet, 29 and Paltrow, 52, making out while filming a scene.

During her latest interview, she revealed that they will be getting even more hot and heavy in the movie.

“I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie,” Paltrow teased. “There’s a lot—a lot.”

According to the actress, filming sex scenes with Chalamet introduced her to an intimacy coordinator for the first time.

She revealed that when “Marty Supreme’s” intimacy coordinator asked her if she’d be comfortable with a particular move during the filming of an intimate scene “I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.’ ”

As her cover story for the Vanity Fair appeared online, hundreds of fans said they couldn't wait for the film's release to know whether she exaggerated her intimate scenes with her co-star.

“Marty Supreme” is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 25, 2025. e