David Foster talks about his fear of taking stairs

Musician David Foster admits he is terrified of taking the elevators.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, the Grammy-winning musician revealed that he manages to stay fit with ample exercises.

"I try to go to the gym three times a week," he said. "Also, I literally never take an elevator. It’s claustrophobia."

Foster added that he has only "been in an elevator five times" as an adult.

"Three of those were for surgeries in the hospital. I was drugged, so it was okay," he explained. "The other two times were extraordinary circumstances."

Foster added that he also took an elevator at opera singer Luciano Pavarotti's New York City residence: "I was working with him and Céline [Dion]on a duet and then the wine’s flowing, everybody’s drinking and I said, 'I’m leaving now,' and I started to go for the stairs," he said. "And he goes, 'No. Today you don’t, today you take the elevator.'"

Foster revealed: "He sits down, he grabs me, he pulls me onto his lap, and he sings 'Ave Maria' in my ******* ears so loud. I mean, Pavarotti’s singing to me all the way down," continued Foster, adding that he's "taken millions of stairs in my life."