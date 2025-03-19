Eva Longoria’s son Santiago gets confused seeing her in 'Dora the Explorer'

 
Eva Longoria shared a hilarious moment of her son getting 'confused' watching her on the screen.

The actress made an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her upcoming film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip.

During the conversation with hosts, Longoria recalled that her son Santiago had not watched her new movie as he got confused watching his mom star in Dora the Explorer.

The Desperate Housewives alum revealed that the six-year-old got really puzzled and asked a lot of questions after watching his mom in the movie and was unable to understand difference between real-life and reel-life.

"You know what he hasn't seen it yet because he's six now and he saw Dora the Explorer and he was very confused that I was Dora's mom," she said.

"He was like, 'Wait you're her mom,'" Santiago, who Longoria lovingly calls Santi, shockingly asked.

"And I go, 'Well,' and he's like, 'Well where is she? Why doesn't she live with us?'" she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Longoria shares Santiago with her husband José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón, whom they welcomed in 2018.

The 50-year-old is also a stepmom to Baston's three other children whom he welcomed during his previous marriage.

