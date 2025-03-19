Meghan Markle exposed for faking all her efforts for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle has just found herself getting ousted for the waffles she made for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for St. Patrick’s Day.

For those unversed with the occasion, it’s religious Catholic celebration but its more mainstream celebrations involve people wearing green items on their wardrobe to avoid getting ‘seen’ and ‘pinched’ by a leprechaun.

This further evolved into other people pinching those not in green on this day as well.

Other celebrations also include green food and drinks for a more festive feel.

But the moment Meghan shared a video of her green waffles for kids and adults eagle-eyed fans started showcasing their doubts over the whole thing.

One social media user even shared the images and video to X (formerly known as Twitter) and accused Meghan of ‘lying’.

Her tweet reads, “Meghan Markle’s relentless compulsion to lie about everything is baffling—even over something as trivial as a waffle. She posted a video of herself using a waffle maker with a divider, yet the so-called ‘homemade’ waffle she presented looked exactly like a store-bought one, missing the dividers that should have been there'."

Others quickly chimed in and added, “I’m thinking it probably burnt so she took a leggo and put it against a dark background, altered the color to green and pasted it onto the plate.”

Because “if you look at the bottom, the shadow is a little off but the top probably looked funky and that’s why she covered it with the added whipped cream.”

Another thing they noted was that “if you actually look at the plate where there’re two pieces on a dining table in another shot, that particular waffle with the whipped cream is not there. Also the plates are different. So not even the same time frame.

The frenzy of comments only heightened from this point on, leading some to question why she didn’t just use store brand pre-made waffles for this day instead of ‘lying’. Because “Absolutely & no one would have batted an eye. But instead, she had to complicate it with yet another pointless lie.”