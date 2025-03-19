 
'It Ends With Us' employee exposes Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni fallout

Intimacy coordinator from ‘It Ends With Us’ exposes Blake Lively’s real relationship with Justin Baldoni before suit

Web Desk
March 19, 2025

The Intimacy coordinator that worked on It Ends With Us has just gotten honest about what really went on behind the scenes, and led to the current lawsuit between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Mia Schachter, the coordinator in question started conversation by admitting that the duo really had a “genuine affection” for eachother before legal steps were taken.

According to The Post she was also quoted saying, “From reading their text messages, I do get the sense that, at one point, there was genuine affection between them and what felt like a friendship.”

She even addressed Lively’s refusal to meet with an intimacy coordination before production, because she ‘trusted’ him at the time. “And those texts made me think that at one point, she did feel a lot of trust with him,” Mia noted.

But in terms of legal jargon and what Baldoni’s suit alleges she said, “His team seemed to be accusing Blake of trying to direct that scene and undermine his creative vision. I don’t see that.”

Instead “I see an actress trying not to kiss her co-worker and instead of saying, ‘I don’t want to do that,’ she’s making other suggestions, which is actually pretty considerate because I think it could be humiliating for everyone there to see Blake Lively tell Justin Baldoni, ‘Stop trying to kiss me’.”

