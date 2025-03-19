Ryan Reynolds demands separation from Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Amid Blake Lively’s case against Justin Baldoni, Ryan Reynolds’ team has come forward to demand a professional separation from all this.

For those unversed with the suit still, it alleges sexual harassment and a calculated smear campaign at the hands of Baldoni.

So much so that its led Reynolds’ lawyers Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson to speak out.

They insist he not be ‘dragged’ into the case because “what does Ryan Reynolds have to do with that, legally speaking, other than being a supportive spouse who has witnessed firsthand the emotional, reputational, and financial devastation Ms. Lively has suffered? Nothing.”

The legal filing also added, “Mr. Reynolds is a defendant in this action for one reason, and one reason only: because billionaire Plaintiff Steve Sarowitz promised to spend up to $100 million to ‘ruin’ Ms. Lively and Mr. Reynolds.”

Not to mention a claim has also been made in relation to Baldoni’s and Sarowitz’s defamation suit that claims it “seeks to fulfill that promise” in order to disseminate “hundreds of paragraphs of clickbait, designed for an audience other than this Court, with virtually no bearing on cognizable legal claims.” So “[T]he FAC is a pleading, not a gossip rag, and these so-called ‘receipts’ fail to establish the requisite elements of a single one of the many causes of action alleged against Mr. Reynolds.”