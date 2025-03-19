 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's value ridiculed after giving ‘bland, intolerable' service

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been branded ‘bland’ people who have absolutely no value

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

Meghan Markle's value ridiculed after giving ‘bland, intolerable' service

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have been accused of acting like ‘bland’ personalities that have no entertainment value.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard made these comments pertaining to the Sussexes, in an interview with Fox News Digital.

It began with her saying, “Meghan, along with Harry, are not interesting. They are not fun, entertaining personalities,” and “i’d go as far as to say they are bland and, as such, their shows are bland.

He also laid in on Prince Harry separately and added “I don’t believe Harry’s heart is in creating shows. He isn’t an expert in this field, and I imagine he wonders why he should put effort into something that doesn’t interest him.”

Whereas for Meghan he accused her of ‘loving “being the center of attention.”

According to Ms Chard, “[I feel] she craves the limelight. However, Meghan is disliked by many. She seems so desperate to be someone she isn’t. It’s simple – the public does not warm up to her.”

“She grates on people’s nerves and her inauthenticity is more than cringey, it’s intolerable,” he also concluded by adding. 

‘It Ends With Us' employee exposes Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni fallout
‘It Ends With Us' employee exposes Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni fallout
Meghan Markle exposed for faking all her efforts for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle exposed for faking all her efforts for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Rachel Zegler gushes about Ariana Grande's kindness
Rachel Zegler gushes about Ariana Grande's kindness
Kanye West attacks Kim Kardashians for controlling his black children video
Kanye West attacks Kim Kardashians for controlling his black children
Meghan Markle addresses ‘dear friend' after Prince Harry's visa documents get unsealed
Meghan Markle addresses ‘dear friend' after Prince Harry's visa documents get unsealed
Pregnant Olivia Culpo recalls scary first trimester experience
Pregnant Olivia Culpo recalls scary first trimester experience
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted after wedding plan reveal
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted after wedding plan reveal
Prince Harry's visa documents made public after drug use
Prince Harry's visa documents made public after drug use