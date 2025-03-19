Meghan Markle's value ridiculed after giving ‘bland, intolerable' service

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have been accused of acting like ‘bland’ personalities that have no entertainment value.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard made these comments pertaining to the Sussexes, in an interview with Fox News Digital.

It began with her saying, “Meghan, along with Harry, are not interesting. They are not fun, entertaining personalities,” and “i’d go as far as to say they are bland and, as such, their shows are bland.

He also laid in on Prince Harry separately and added “I don’t believe Harry’s heart is in creating shows. He isn’t an expert in this field, and I imagine he wonders why he should put effort into something that doesn’t interest him.”

Whereas for Meghan he accused her of ‘loving “being the center of attention.”

According to Ms Chard, “[I feel] she craves the limelight. However, Meghan is disliked by many. She seems so desperate to be someone she isn’t. It’s simple – the public does not warm up to her.”

“She grates on people’s nerves and her inauthenticity is more than cringey, it’s intolerable,” he also concluded by adding.