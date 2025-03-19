 
Geo News

Meghan Markle addresses ‘dear friend' after Prince Harry's visa documents get unsealed

With Prince Harry’s visa documents now unsealed Meghan Markle has taken to social media to share a throwback

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

Meghan Markle addresses ‘dear friend after Prince Harrys visa documents get unsealed
Meghan Markle addresses ‘dear friend' after Prince Harry's visa documents get unsealed

Meghan Markle has just shared a throwback picture straight from her middle school or high school days over on social media.

The picture has been shared to Instagram and features a younger version of the Duchess standing next to a statue of the Virgin Mary and her son.

Meghan stands on the left side of the image, clapping her hands, with a hair band over her layered cut as well as a white dress under a light wash cardigan.

According to the Duchess herself this image was shared to her by an old “dear friend” whom she knew from middle school/ high school.

She shared that bit of information in the caption of her post and it reads, “When your dear friend from middle school/high school sends you something from your alma mater and it brings the biggest smile to your face. Go Pandas [panda emoji] @ihpandas Thanks Sush xo”.

Check it Out Below: 


Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted after wedding plan reveal
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted after wedding plan reveal
Prince Harry's visa documents made public after drug use
Prince Harry's visa documents made public after drug use
Sam Thompson posts cryptic message after Zara McDermott split
Sam Thompson posts cryptic message after Zara McDermott split
Amy Robach sparks engagement rumors with T.J. Holmes after flashing ring
Amy Robach sparks engagement rumors with T.J. Holmes after flashing ring
Eva Longoria's son Santiago gets confused seeing her in 'Dora the Explorer'
Eva Longoria's son Santiago gets confused seeing her in 'Dora the Explorer'
How Kate Middleton supports Prince William to keep brave face
How Kate Middleton supports Prince William to keep brave face
Meghan Markle gets nostalgic with rare childhood photo video
Meghan Markle gets nostalgic with rare childhood photo
Meghan Markle ‘hatred' comes from ‘serialised version of perfection'
Meghan Markle ‘hatred' comes from ‘serialised version of perfection'