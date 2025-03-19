Millie Bobby Brown reacts to rumors about playing Britney Spears in potential biopic

Millie Bobby Brown has finally reacted to the ongoing reports suggesting that she could play Britney Spears in a biopic about the American singer.

The 21-year-old actress addressed the rumours on Thursday during an interview on Capital.

“I don’t know, I’ve not been…Obviously, I know that everybody is creating their own narrative,” said Millie.

When host Jimmy Hill highlighted that fans "want it to happen," the Stranger Things actress replied, “If it’s done basically with or without me, I’m so, so, so excited for it, and I think it’s going to be a brilliant story with a brilliant core, which is, you know, Britney,” added Millie.

In 2022, Millie expressed her desire to portray Britney in a film, saying it would be her “dream role."

“I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way – and hers only,” The Electric State actress told Drew Barrymore.