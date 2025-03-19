Gal Gadot reaches new heights with major career milestone

Gal Gadot has reached new heights of success as she was honoured with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On March 18, while delivering her speech, she shouted out to her family by saying, "Whenever my success grew, I always got pregnant, I needed to ground myself.”

“That’s what I tell my agents. It’s either I’m making movies or making babies — no more babies,” the Snow White actress wittily added.

Gadot has been married to Jaron Varsano for nearly two decades and they share four daughters Alma, Maya, Daniella and Ori.

Acknowledging the vital role of her husband in her career, the Hollywood actress continued, “But Jaron always reminded me to dream and to be free to do whatever it is that I want to do."

“My career has been a wild adventure and through it all, one person has been there, steadily beside me, my husband," she told the audience.

"I can’t even begin to express how much you mean to me, and you’re my rock, you’re my compass, you’re my fire, and you’re my best friend," Gadot said. "You inspire me so much to dream… I could not have been here without you."

"I feel very humbled and grateful. Words cannot express this surreal feeling… I could never imagine such a moment,” she expressed gratitude.

“I never dreamed of becoming an actress and I never knew that these things are possible," the 39-year-old actress concluded.