Gal Gadot makes rare public appearance at Walk Of Fame with kids and husband

Gal Gadot was joined by her family as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

The Wonder Woman star attended the ceremony with her husband Jaron Varsano and their four daughters, Alma, Maya, Daniella, and Ori.

During the event, Gadot reflected on her journey as a mother and an artist.

According to Daily Mail, she joked, "Whenever my success grew, I always got pregnant—I needed to ground myself. That's what I tell my agents. It's either I'm making movies or making babies—no more babies. But Jaron always reminded me to dream and be free to do whatever I want to do."

Furthermore, she dedicated her achievement to her daughters, saying, "Everything I do, I do for you. Being your Ima is my greatest privilege and the most meaningful thing I’ve ever done."

It is worth mentioning that the ceremony came just days ahead of the release of the live-action Snow White remake, which has already sparked backlash over casting choices and political undertones.